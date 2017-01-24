Authorities Working Barricade Situation In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department was called to a barricaded person in Rosedale Tuesday morning.

The call came into authorities just after 10:45 a.m., about a barricade situation in the 8200 block of Pulaski Highway.

No details have been released about what caused the situation, but authorities were wrapping up their operation just after noon.

This is developing news. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

