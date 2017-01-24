Driver Fleeing From Police Hits Another Vehicle, Injuring 3

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were hospitalized and one person is in custody after a driver fled from police Tuesday morning, hitting another vehicle during the pursuit.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department says an officer tried to pull over a driver on I-97, near Route 32, but the driver fled from the officer.

Just minutes later, the fleeing motorist hit another vehicle at Benfield and Veterans Highway, causing traffic to be diverted for a time.

Officers were able to take the fleeing driver into custody.

The three people inside the other vehicle were injured, and taken to a local hospital, with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

The person taken into custody has not been identified, and the traffic on Veterans Highway is back to normal.

