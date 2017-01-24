COMMUNITY COMMITMENT: WJZ’s Black History Oratory Content – How Students Can Participate

Maryland High School Graduation Rates Set New Record

January 24, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Graduation rates

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The percentage of Maryland students that are graduating high school has reached an all time high.

According to the Maryland State Department of Education, 87.61 percent of “four-year cohort” high school seniors graduated in 2016, up more than half a percentage point from 2015.

The Education Department also reports the graduation rates for African American, American Indian, Asian, and Caucasian students was up.

While rates for Hispanic students was down less than a percentage point.

