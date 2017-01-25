WJZ COMPLETE COVERAGE: Mary Tyler Moore Dead At Age 80 Read More

Bail Industry Campaign Contributions Rise as Reforms Weighed

January 25, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Bail, Maryland

BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Campaign contributions from the bail industry to Maryland lawmakers have increased in recent years, as officials have considered reforming how people are held or released from jail.

That’s according to a report released Wednesday by Common Cause Maryland.

The report by the government watchdog group says the industry has given a total of $288,550 from 2011 to the present.

In the last election cycle, from 2011 to 2014, the bail industry gave a total of $153,300. And donations in the current election cycle are on pace to largely surpass that, because $135,250 already has been given in the first two years of the current cycle.

The report says donations to state lawmakers added up to $87,100 alone last year.

 

