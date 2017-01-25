Baltimore Brigade Joins Arena Football League

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The newest addition to the Arena Football League franchise unveiled its name, logo and colors.

The Brigade is the first Baltimore franchise in the AFL.

The head coach of the Baltimore franchise will be Omarr Smith. “Baltimore is known for its passionate sports fans, and we look forward to their spirited support of their AFL team,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment founder and owner Ted Leonsis.

MSN will broadcast all Baltimore arena football games for the 2017 inaugural season. The 14-game AFL season schedule features games against the Cleveland Gladiators, Philadelphia Soul, Tampa Bay Storm and Washington Valor, with all games played on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Full season-ticket memberships are currently on sale for the inaugural season. Full season tickets start at just $8 per game. Single game tickets for the 2017 season will go on sale to the general public in the coming weeks.

The full promotional schedule, including giveaways, theme nights and food and beverage specials is coming soon.

The team’s inaugural season begins April 7 in Washington against the Valor.