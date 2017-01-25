Baltimore PD Commissioner: Increased Violence ‘Is Not The New Normal’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Kevin Davis led a press conference Wednesday, assuring the public that an uptick of violence in Baltimore is “not the new normal.”

More than 900 people were shot in the streets of Baltimore in 2016. It was the second year in a row Baltimore topped 300 homicides.

Baltimore has seen almost a murder a day so far in 2017. Davis says 24 murder victims already this year is something that disappoints “all of us.”

“We’re all very aware of the violence plaguing this city,” he said. And the department “will stop at nothing” to reverse the trend.

Davis said he’s particularly disappointed in the trend of young people being recruited and preyed upon to commit crimes by adults because they will receive less punishment as juveniles.

Davis said he blames the criminal justice system for creating repeat offenders by declining to incarcerate them, and added that he’s satisfied that the BPD’s crime fighting strategy “is sound.”

He reiterated that the department is trying to add officers to the force due to a large number of people resigning and retiring since the unrest related to Freddie Gray. He also stressed the plan to target geographic zones, and the department’s 132-person list of “persons of interests.”

Earlier in the day, Mayor Catherine Pugh also commented on the violence, saying “we have got to get a handle on this” and calling the 2017 murder rate “scary.”

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

