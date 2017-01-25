Man Accused Of Opening Fire At School Bus Stop Turns Himself In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who police say opened fire at a school bus stop Tuesday morning is in custody after turning himself in Wednesday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department considered 42-year-old Roland Eugene Simms armed and dangerous, and had been actively searching for Simms before he turned himself in.

Police say Simms began talking with a woman at a school bus stop at the intersection of Chester and Winthrop Streets in Oxon Hill, just before 7:15 a.m. on January 24.

The two then argued, before Simms reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the woman, who was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police say there were several elementary school age children standing at the bus stop at the time of the shooting, but none of them were injured.

UPDATE: Suspect arrested this morning after turning himself in. pic.twitter.com/BxKCmDoSLh — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 25, 2017

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook