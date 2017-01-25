Man Accused Of Opening Fire At School Bus Stop Turns Himself In

January 25, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Prince George's County Police Department, school bus stop shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who police say opened fire at a school bus stop Tuesday morning is in custody after turning himself in Wednesday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department considered 42-year-old Roland Eugene Simms armed and dangerous, and had been actively searching for Simms before he turned himself in.

Police say Simms began talking with a woman at a school bus stop at the intersection of Chester and Winthrop Streets in Oxon Hill, just before 7:15 a.m. on January 24.

The two then argued, before Simms reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the woman, who was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police say there were several elementary school age children standing at the bus stop at the time of the shooting, but none of them were injured.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia