Orioles Pitcher Dylan Bundy Aiming For More Flexibility In 2017

January 25, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Dylan Bundy, mlb, pitching

Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy joined the show today to talk about his off season activities and preparations for the upcoming 2017 campaign.

Bundy spends his off time in Oklahoma with his family. He says he’s looking for more flexibility than strength at this point, and while he hasn’t met pitching coach Roger McDowell yet, they’ve had some good conversations over the phone and that he’ll be excited to get to work with him soon.

As far as the upcoming season goes, Bundy is looking forward to having more confidence on the mound after his experiences in 2016. He is also looking forward to adding a cut fastball to his pitch repertoire this year, something he didn’t do last season.

He tells us that he did not use that particular pitch last year because he wanted to make sure he could get thru a full season healthy before using it.

The guys also spend some time talking about Dylan’s gym and more. You can see Dylan and almost all of his fellow Oriole teammates and coaches at FanFest coming up this Saturday at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Pitchers and catchers report to Sarasota, Florida for spring training February 13.

Tune in to hear the full interview below:
More from Vinny & Haynie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia