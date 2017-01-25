Orioles Pitcher Dylan Bundy Aiming For More Flexibility In 2017

Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy joined the show today to talk about his off season activities and preparations for the upcoming 2017 campaign.

Bundy spends his off time in Oklahoma with his family. He says he’s looking for more flexibility than strength at this point, and while he hasn’t met pitching coach Roger McDowell yet, they’ve had some good conversations over the phone and that he’ll be excited to get to work with him soon.

As far as the upcoming season goes, Bundy is looking forward to having more confidence on the mound after his experiences in 2016. He is also looking forward to adding a cut fastball to his pitch repertoire this year, something he didn’t do last season.

He tells us that he did not use that particular pitch last year because he wanted to make sure he could get thru a full season healthy before using it.

The guys also spend some time talking about Dylan’s gym and more. You can see Dylan and almost all of his fellow Oriole teammates and coaches at FanFest coming up this Saturday at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Pitchers and catchers report to Sarasota, Florida for spring training February 13.

Tune in to hear the full interview below: