Police Release Video Of CVS Pharmacy Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has released surveillance photos of two men who robbed a CVS Pharmacy.

Police say the robbery happened at 8:50 p.m., on January 22, at the CVS located in the 2000 block of Davidsonville Rd., in Crofton.

Employees told police that two suspects went into the store, jumped the pharmacy counter, and demanded medications.

One of the suspects reportedly held his hand inside his jacket, implying he had a weapon, but no weapon was shown.

The robbers grabbed a number of items off the shelves and fled the store.

Police searched the area, but couldn’t find the suspects.

