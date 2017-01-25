Police Release Video Of CVS Pharmacy Robbery

January 25, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department, CVS Pharmacy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has released surveillance photos of two men who robbed a CVS Pharmacy.

Police say the robbery happened at 8:50 p.m., on January 22, at the CVS located in the 2000 block of Davidsonville Rd., in Crofton.

 

Employees told police that two suspects went into the store, jumped the pharmacy counter, and demanded medications.

One of the suspects reportedly held his hand inside his jacket, implying he had a weapon, but no weapon was shown.

The robbers grabbed a number of items off the shelves and fled the store.

Police searched the area, but couldn’t find the suspects.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia