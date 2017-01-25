Police: Woman Sexually Assaulting While Out Walking Dog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Westminster Police Department is searching for the man who sexually assaulted a woman who was out walking her dog Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called at 2 p.m., about a reported sexual assault in the the area of Tahoma Farm Rd. and Md. Rt. 31.

Responding officers met with a woman, who said she was sexually assaulted while out walking her dog on a footpath between Tahoma Farm Rd. and Long Valley Rd. in Westminster.

The man fled on foot, and authorities set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, but were unable to find him.

The suspect is described as a 16‐20-year-old male, with a dark skin complexion, 5‐8 to 5‐10 tall, with no facial hair, and a slender, thin build. He was wearing all dark clothing and a hooded sweatshirt at the time of the assault.

There were no weapons involved.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for a checkup.

Police remind citizens to remain vigilant of their surroundings, and they announced an increase in patrols of the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who have information as to the identity of the suspect are asked to contact Det. Cory Vandergrift of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office or Sgt. Jeff Schuster of the Westminster Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at (410) 848‐4646, or send a confidential text to 847411, keyword TIPWPD or contact the TIPS line at (410) 857‐8477.

