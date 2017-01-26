WATCH WJZ Tonight: "Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around” @ 9 p.m. tonight, hosted by Gayle King.

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect Until 7 PM For Most Of Maryland

Maryland Couple Accused Of Taking Bribes For Army Contracts

January 26, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: Bribery

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — A Bel Air husband and wife have been indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy and bribery charges related to contracting at the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command headquartered at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

A superseding indictment filed Jan. 15 says 42-year-old John Kays and 41-year-old Danielle Kays steered $21 million in subcontracts to MJ-6, LLC, a company formed by 42-year-old Matthew Barrow and his wife. In return, authorities say Barrow paid the Kays about $80,000.

The Kays are also charged with making false statements on their government ethics forms.

Barrow has also been indicted on conspiracy and bribery charges.

None of the defendants could be reached for comment.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia