Maryland Couple Accused Of Taking Bribes For Army Contracts

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — A Bel Air husband and wife have been indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy and bribery charges related to contracting at the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command headquartered at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

A superseding indictment filed Jan. 15 says 42-year-old John Kays and 41-year-old Danielle Kays steered $21 million in subcontracts to MJ-6, LLC, a company formed by 42-year-old Matthew Barrow and his wife. In return, authorities say Barrow paid the Kays about $80,000.

The Kays are also charged with making false statements on their government ethics forms.

Barrow has also been indicted on conspiracy and bribery charges.

None of the defendants could be reached for comment.

