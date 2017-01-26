Maryland Senate To Try And Veto Override On Renewable Energy

January 26, 2017 7:17 AM
Filed Under: Governor Larry Hogan, Renewable Energy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate is scheduled to try to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure to boost the state’s renewable energy standards.The Senate is set to vote Thursday.

It would take a three-fifths vote, or 29 of 47 senators, to override the veto. Last year, senators voted 32-14 along party lines for the measure.

If the Senate overrides the veto, the House of Delegates would still need to override it before the measure could become law.

The bill would increase requirements to use energy sources like wind and solar to 25 percent by 2020. Maryland’s current renewable energy standard goal is 20 percent by 2022.

Last month, Hogan defended his veto of the measure. The Republican governor described it as a “sunshine and wind tax” on electricity bills.

