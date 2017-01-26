Mexican President Cancels Meeting With President Trump

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced Thursday that he has canceled his trip to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump.

This comes less than a day after President Trump signed an executive order to begin plans to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) released the following statement following Nieto’s announcement:

“Less than one week after taking office, President Trump is already causing serious damage to one of our most important relationships in the world. U.S. national security depends directly on cooperation with our neighbors. From addressing border security and drug trafficking to migration and economic issues, the United States is safer and stronger when we collaborate with Mexico. “President Trump’s divisive rhetoric and antagonistic policies are undermining our deepest values. His intention to waste billions of taxpayer dollars on a costly border wall that won’t work is misguided and only weakens our standing in the world.”

Peña Nieto tweeted (in Spanish): “This morning we informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with [Trump].”

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

The chief of the Border Patrol also left his post a a day after President Donald Trump announced plans to build a wall at the Mexican border and hire 5,000 Border Patrol agents.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook