WATCH WJZ Tonight: "Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around” @ 9 p.m. tonight, hosted by Gayle King.

Police Arrest Suspect Who Robbed Cafe 5 Times in 4 Months

January 26, 2017 10:14 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime, Bolton Hill, Café, Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police arrested a suspect Wednesday, who they believe is responsible for robbing several businesses multiple times.

Detectives arrested 36-year-old Joseph Dinkins, who they say robbed the Park Avenue Pharmacy in the 1500 block of Park Avenue at gunpoint around 11:55 a.m. Monday.

Detectives learned a suspect entered the location and walked directly to the cash drawer, opened it, and proceeded to take money from the drawer.  The suspect then ordered an employee to open a second cash drawer which he then took money from.

The suspect held one of his hands in his coat pocket in a manner which suggested he was armed.

Dinkins is also connected to robbing other businesses, including the Park Cafe and Coffee Bar located at 132 McMechan Street which has been robbed five times in four months, according to owner David Hart in an interview with the Baltimore Sun.

The cafe is now going cashless, only accepting credit cards.

“We’re hoping that taking cash out of the equation, it just puts us in a new paradigm,” said Hart in an interview with the Sun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia