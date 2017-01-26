Police Arrest Suspect Who Robbed Cafe 5 Times in 4 Months

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police arrested a suspect Wednesday, who they believe is responsible for robbing several businesses multiple times.

Detectives arrested 36-year-old Joseph Dinkins, who they say robbed the Park Avenue Pharmacy in the 1500 block of Park Avenue at gunpoint around 11:55 a.m. Monday.

Detectives learned a suspect entered the location and walked directly to the cash drawer, opened it, and proceeded to take money from the drawer. The suspect then ordered an employee to open a second cash drawer which he then took money from.

The suspect held one of his hands in his coat pocket in a manner which suggested he was armed.

Dinkins is also connected to robbing other businesses, including the Park Cafe and Coffee Bar located at 132 McMechan Street which has been robbed five times in four months, according to owner David Hart in an interview with the Baltimore Sun.

The cafe is now going cashless, only accepting credit cards.

“We’re hoping that taking cash out of the equation, it just puts us in a new paradigm,” said Hart in an interview with the Sun.