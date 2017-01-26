Report: Entire State Department Senior Management Team Resigns

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The entire State Department senior level of management officials resigned Wednesday, according to the Washington Post.

CBS News reported that Patrick Kennedy, Under Secretary of State for Management, will be leaving the State Department on Friday.

The Post is reporting that after Kennedy’s departure, Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond and Ambassador Gentry O. Smith, director of the Office of Foreign Missions, announced they would be leaving.

