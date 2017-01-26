FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect Until 7 PM For Most Of Maryland

Report: Entire State Department Senior Management Team Resigns

January 26, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: State Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The entire State Department senior level of management officials resigned Wednesday, according to the Washington Post.

CBS News reported that Patrick Kennedy, Under Secretary of State for Management, will be leaving the State Department on Friday.

The Post is reporting that after Kennedy’s departure, Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond and Ambassador Gentry O. Smith, director of the Office of Foreign Missions, announced they would be leaving.

