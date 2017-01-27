Drake Will Host, Produce The First NBA Award Show

January 27, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Award Show, Drake, NBA

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drake announced he will host and produce the NBA’s first annual awards show on June 26.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper previously hosted the 2014 ESPYs. “The ESPYs let me do great things, and I thank them a lot for that. Usually award shows sometimes are a bit restricted. But they let me do a lot at the ESPYs, so we’ll just expand on that concept. I love hosting. I love being in a room full of iconic, legendary people that I look up to and having that pressure of having to make them laugh and enjoy their evening,” said Drake.

Drake is often found at various sporting events and been a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors since 2013.

The NBA first announced the idea for the award show back in November.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia