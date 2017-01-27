Drake Will Host, Produce The First NBA Award Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drake announced he will host and produce the NBA’s first annual awards show on June 26.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper previously hosted the 2014 ESPYs. “The ESPYs let me do great things, and I thank them a lot for that. Usually award shows sometimes are a bit restricted. But they let me do a lot at the ESPYs, so we’ll just expand on that concept. I love hosting. I love being in a room full of iconic, legendary people that I look up to and having that pressure of having to make them laugh and enjoy their evening,” said Drake.

Drake is often found at various sporting events and been a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors since 2013.

The NBA first announced the idea for the award show back in November.