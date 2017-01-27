Five Best Moments From Pre-Pro Bowl Festivities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL spiced up the normally staid Pro Bowl week with its first ever skills competition. The NFC beat the AFC 3-2 in the five-challenge gauntlet.
Jarvis Landry Wins the Hands Competition
Landry beat Odell Beckham Jr. by 0.2 seconds in the hands competition.
Ezekiel Elliott Goes Nuts Over NFC Dodgeball Win
Drones Took Over The Field
Eric Weddle Is Now The AFC Team Captain
…and he wasn’t even “supposed” to be there. Go Weddle!
Justin Tucker Nailed A 75-Yard Field Goal
He’s pretty ‘confident’ that he could convert from 85 yards too.