Governor Appoints Nick Mosby to Vacant Maryland House Seat

January 27, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Delegate, Larry Higan, Nick Mosby

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Nick Mosby to a vacant seat in the Maryland House of Delegates.

The governor announced the appointment on Friday.

Mosby, a Democrat, was recommended by the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee to fill the seat vacated by Barbara Robinson. Robinson was recently sworn in as a state senator.

Mosby, the husband of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, will represent District 40 in Baltimore. He was a member of the Baltimore City Council from 2011 to 2016.

Mosby was appointed after a previous appointee to fill Robinson’s seat was indicted on campaign finance violations, days before his swearing-in ceremony this month. Gary Brown Jr. has been charged with making illegal campaign contributions to Mayor Catherine Pugh’s campaign.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia