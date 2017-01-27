Governor Appoints Nick Mosby to Vacant Maryland House Seat

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Nick Mosby to a vacant seat in the Maryland House of Delegates.

The governor announced the appointment on Friday.

Mosby, a Democrat, was recommended by the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee to fill the seat vacated by Barbara Robinson. Robinson was recently sworn in as a state senator.

Mosby, the husband of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, will represent District 40 in Baltimore. He was a member of the Baltimore City Council from 2011 to 2016.

Mosby was appointed after a previous appointee to fill Robinson’s seat was indicted on campaign finance violations, days before his swearing-in ceremony this month. Gary Brown Jr. has been charged with making illegal campaign contributions to Mayor Catherine Pugh’s campaign.