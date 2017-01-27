Lawyer: Settlement Pending in Catholic School Sex Case

January 27, 2017 5:01 PM
BALTIMORE (AP) — Lawyers for a Catholic high school girl say they’ve reached a tentative settlement with the Archdiocese of Baltimore in a civil lawsuit alleging she was preyed upon by a lesbian soccer coach.

Attorney Al Scanlan told The Associated Press in an email Friday that the parties have informed the Baltimore City Circuit Court of the pending settlement. Scanlan says the details will be confidential.

Archdiocese spokesman Sean Caine declined to comment on the case.

The civil lawsuit contended that Catherine Czapski took advantage of the girl’s medical conditions, including depressive disorder and Asperger’s Syndrome, to seduce her at the Bishop Walsh School in Cumberland.

The young woman filed the lawsuit in August, three months after Czapski was granted probation before judgment on a charge of fourth-degree sex offense.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

