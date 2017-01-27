Pizza Delivery Man Shot While Making Delivery, Suspect Takes Off With Pizza

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — A pizza delivery man was shot while trying to make a delivery in Lansdowne on Friday afternoon.

Baltimore County Police say the pizza delivery man arrived at the unit block of Hummingbird Court around 3 p.m. to deliver an order. No one answered the door, and so the delivery man returned to his car.

Police say that once he was inside the car, a suspect approached from the passenger side, opened the door and confronted the driver and shot him once in the upper body.

Police say the suspect took off with the pizza and other items. The driver was able to return to the pizza shop, where he called 911.

Medics responded and transported the shot pizza delivery man to an area hospital. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators believe the pizza delivery man was a targeted victim. Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate this crime.

