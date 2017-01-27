Suspect Killed After Officer Involved Shooting In White Marsh

January 27, 2017 1:47 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – An armed suspect has been shot and killed by police in White Marsh.

Baltimore County police say  the shooting happened on the unit block of Greenwood Avenue in White Marsh around 10:45 Thursday evening. The adult male suspect was armed with a “long gun”. He was shot by police and died at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update the story as more information comes into our newsroom.

