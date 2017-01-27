The Norris & Long Show Best Of – Week Of January 28th

This week’s edition of the Norris & Long Show Best Of includes interviews with Chris Knoche of the Terrapins Radio Network, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports and Maryland Terrapins Head Women’s Basketball Coach Brenda Frese.

CHRIS KNOCHE

Chris started by talking about Melo Trimble feeling ill and missing a practice before tonight’s game saying “it’s funny I don’t think anybody told Melo he’s not allowed to get sick…it also sort of speaks to the durability, he’s played basically every minute of every game it seems over the last two plus years.” Chris then commented on his status tonight saying “I do think he’s going to be able to play tonight though.”

Chris went on to talk about what Melo means to Maryland’s game plan and how it changes the way other teams play the Terps, and what to expect from the Scarlett Knights tonight.

