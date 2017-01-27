Virginia Tech To Mark 10 Years After Deadly Campus Shooting

January 27, 2017 8:14 AM
Virgina Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech says the 10th anniversary of the shooting on its campus that killed 32 people will be marked with three days of events.The school says in a statement that events and tributes will culminate on April 16, the shooting’s tenth anniversary.

The school says that on April 14, a campus arts center will host a “Performance in Remembrance” with student performers including a wind ensemble, choirs and dancers.

On April 15, the school will host the eighth annual 3.2-mile “Run in Remembrance.” A community picnic will follow.

On April 16, there will be a ceremony recognizing the students and faculty who died. A moment of silence and a candlelight vigil will also be part of the day.

A student opened fire on campus in 2007, killing students and faculty before killing himself.

