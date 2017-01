Colder air moved into the region, as the jet stream has finally made a dip southward in the Eastern United States. For the next week or more, we will experience cooler conditions than we have seen in recent weeks.

This weekend, expect partly sunny skies both days, with highs in the low 40’s, with nighttime lows in the upper 20’s.

The bay temperature Is around 39 degrees, for all of those who will be taking the plunge! Ouch! Have a good weekend!

Bob Turk