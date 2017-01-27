WEATHER BLOG: Cool Down Has Begun

T.G.I.F.

Well the cool down has begun. This has been discussed, in the forecast, through the week. And now it’s here. Our current morning temperature is 41°, but today’s high will only be 43°. Yesterday it was 57°, and we know how mild it has been for the past many days. Now back to seasonal temps. At least we still have “not tapped” a slice of that polar air! Yet.

Through the weekend we will see temps remain, dayside in the low 40’s. At night the upper 20’s which is a few degrees above the normal night time number. Seasonal condition’s return to the Mid-Atlantic is you will.

Speaking of “normal temperatures” we have reported , this week, that the daytime “normal high” rose from 41° to 42°. NOW the overnight “normal low” has also risen by one degree from 24 to 25°. It’s a long slow walk to spring. But NOW on both sides of the day it has begun!!

And on that happy note we will close and say have a GREAT, and SAFE, weekend!

T.G.I.F.!!!…ain’t it the truth!

