Baltimore Protesters Rally Against Keystone Pipeline

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens protest President Trump’s executive actions outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore on Saturday.
Protestors carried signs opposing the President’s decision to re-start both the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines.
Demonstrators also reacted to the new wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and the President’s decision to deny federal assistance to cities providing sanctuary for illegal immigrants.
