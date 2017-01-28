DC Police Camera Network Hit with Cyberattack

January 28, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Cyberattack, DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Devices that record data from police surveillance cameras in Washington D.C. were infected in a cyberattack days before President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Officials tell The Washington Post that the hackers managed to plant ransomware in 70 percent of the recorders for surveillance cameras used in public spaces throughout the city. The incident forced city officials to take the devices offline, remove the software and restart the systems. Officials say the cameras couldn’t record from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15.

Officials say 123 out of 187 video recorders were affected.

Archana Vemulapalli is Washington’s chief technology officer. She tells the newspaper that officials are investigating the source of the hacking. She says the incident was limited to the closed-circuit TV system and didn’t affect other D.C. government networks.

 

