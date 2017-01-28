Weather Blog: Mild and Sunny Weekend, Snow Possible Late Sunday

A nice Saturday across the area with a high of 46, our normal is 42. Tomorrow will start off with some sunshine followed by some more clouds later on.

Sunday night, a system crosses the area with the chance of a period of light snow or snow showers, which could leave a dusting to a half inch of snow. The timing could mean some slick spots on Monday morning. It will clear out later Monday and it will likley reach the upper 30’s as well. Milder air is on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a nice rest of your weekend.

Bob Turk