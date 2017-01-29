Over A Thousand Gather To Support Howard Co. Becoming ‘Sanctuary County’

COLUMBIA, Md (WJZ) — Over a thousand people gathered on Sunday at the Wilde Lake Interfaith Center in support of making Howard County a Sanctuary County.

Leaders from PATH (People Acting Together in Howard) were joined by members of the County Council as well as Bishop Mark Brennan of the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Members of the Undocumented community spoke on the importance of this bill, as will members of the Muslim community and many other faith communities.

The vote for the bill is February 6.

PATH is an affiliate of the Metro Industrial Areas Foundation (IAF) and if composed of 14 congregations and institutions across Howard County.

