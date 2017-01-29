Police: Shooting At Casino Parking Garage Hospitalizes 2

January 29, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Horseshoe Casino

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is searching for the people involved in a shooting at the Horseshoe Casino parking garage that sent two men to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Police were called just after 1:15 a.m., about a shooting in the 1500 block of Russell Street.

Responding officers met with two 21-year-old men. One had been shot in the hand and the other had been shot in the foot.

Both were taken to area hospitals.

The victims told police that an argument escalated into a shooting on the fourth floor level parking garage of the Horseshoe Casino.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

