Va. Gov. Says Refugee Ban Will ‘Breed Hatred’ Toward US

January 29, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Trump Travel Ban

DULLES, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is denouncing President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend the nation’s refugee program for four months and indefinitely bar Syrians from entering the country.

The Democrat said during a press conference at Dulles International Airport on Saturday that he has asked Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring to look into “all legal remedies” available to help individuals who may be detained in Virginia.

McAuliffe said he has heard that a family is being held at Dulles, but is trying to confirm that with federal officials.

McAuliffe called Trump’s action “discriminatory,” saying it will “breed hatred toward Americans around the globe.”

Trump also instituted a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

