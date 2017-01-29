Weather Blog: Snow Likely Sunday Night Into Monday Morning

January 29, 2017 9:43 AM By Tim Williams
Filed Under: Meteorologist Tim Williams' Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All in all, we expect a pretty nice day Sunday, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine, and light to moderate westerly winds.

Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 40s during the afternoon. A trough in the upper levels will arrive Sunday night and a weak surface low could try to develop across the mid-Atlantic as the center of the trough moves east of the Appalachians. This trough and potential for a weak low pressure will bring some snow to the viewing area overnight.

There will be a general coating to an inch or two across the area which will cause slippery roadways overnight lasting into the morning commute before the snow ends.

Another feature will approach on Tuesday, however at this time we still think that the city stays dry and any precipitation is limited to a spotty rain shower near the Pennsylvania border. We will continue to monitor the track of this low in the coming days.

Dry weather is expected later in the week however temperatures will trend lower as high pressure builds to the west and flow turns more northwesterly.

