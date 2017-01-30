WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Cancellations | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Bobcat Escapes From Smithsonian’s National Zoo

January 30, 2017 1:52 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A female bobcat has escaped from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

Ollie, a female bobcat estimated to be 7 years old, was last seen by a keeper at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

At 10:40 a.m., Ollie didn’t respond for her feeding. Staff searched the area, but couldn’t find the bobcat anywhere.

Zoo workers are trying to attract Ollie back to her enclosure, and they believe she may return for food and shelter.

The bobcat will likely stay hidden from humans, so the area around the bobcat exhibit is closed.

If you see Ollie, do not approach her, but call (202) 633-7362.

Bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans, so the zoo says there is no imminent danger to zoo guests or the general public.

