Snow Likely This Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Much of the state could see a dusting up to an inch of snow this morning with the eastern part of Maryland under a Winter Weather Advisory until later this morning.

The advisory is due to end at 7 a.m. Monday morning for areas south and east of Baltimore, including Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and Charles Counties, and the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. and Noon for parts of the Eastern Shore.

Snow showers are likely to occur all morning.

A shortwave will swing through the central Appalachians to Delmarva and then quickly move off the coast Monday morning. There may be some flurries throughout the day.

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says models suggest that a coating to an inch (to perhaps 2 inches) of snow can accumulate around Baltimore, but more likely in areas south.

Most of the state will see snow accumulation of less than an inch. Areas south of Baltimore have a higher likelihood of seeing an inch or more of snowfall overnight.

“Even though we aren’t expected a lot of snow, tomorrow’s morning commute can still be slick,” says Chelsea.

You could also see some snow or showers Monday morning, but chances of precipitation go down as it gets later in the day.

