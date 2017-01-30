WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: School Delays | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Starbucks Launches Voice Ordering Via App, Amazon’s Alexa

January 30, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Amazon, Amazon Alexa, Amazon Echo, Starbucks

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon’s Alexa is now able to order up a latte.

Starbucks says it’s partnering with Amazon’s voice platform to offer what it calls “on command” ordering. Starting Monday, anyone with a device that has an Amazon device with Alexa, like the Echo smart speaker, is able to place a Starbucks order by just using their voice.

Starbucks is also launching a beta test of voice ordering through its iPhone app. The Seattle-based coffee giant says the feature is being rolled out to a limited group of 1,000 people nationwide Monday. It plans to expand the feature later this year.

Starbucks chief technology officer Gerri Martin-Flickinger says in a statement that the company expects to “learn a lot from both of these experiences and to evolve them over time.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

