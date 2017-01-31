A Md. High School Star Athlete Unexpectedly Dies

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Maryland star student died unexpectedly leaving family and friends heartbroken.

George Solis was at a very emotional tribute for the Lansdowne High School senior that many said had the whole world ahead of her.

Posters, t-shirts and crowds were at the high school to pay tribute Tuesday night to number 19. Kayla Linton tragically passed away Saturday, she was only 17.

“I just wish I could have seen what she would have grown up and done, she would have been an amazing person,” her brother William said.

Family and friends said Kayla had been fighting the flu days before and then suddenly went into cardiac arrest. Students told WJZ there’s been a national and international outpouring of support for Kayla.

“We’ve gotten ones from the Netherlands, and Brazil, Austraila, everywhere,” said friend Hannah Kromeke.

But it doesn’t make the loss any easier.

“She lit up a room every single time she walked in,” said friend Violent Adams.

Faculty also is had a tough time. Kayla was also known as a star athlete, taking up basketball, lacrosse and track.

“She was the sunshine of the school, everyday,” said athletic director Todd Hawkins.

Tuesday was a little less bright, but family and friends said in true Landsowne spirit, and for Kayla, they will remain viking strong.

“It’s been hard, but it’s helping us get through everything,” said William.

It make take a few weeks before an official cause of death is determined. Meanwhile the school will have grief counselors on hand. A scholarship in Kayla’s honor is now in the works.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook