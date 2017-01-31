Baltimore Brigade Adds WR LaQuan Williams, QB Chase Cartwright

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Brigade has added former Baltimore Ravens WR LaQuan Williams to their roster for their inaugural season.

Williams was a member of the Ravens team that won the Superbowl in 2012. He spent time with the New England Patriots before returning to the Ravens for the 2014 season. Williams joined the Arena Football League in 2016 where he was on the roster of the L.A. KISS. A native of Baltimore, MD, he attended the University of Maryland.

Second year QB Chase Cartwright has also been added to the Brigade roster for his second season in the AFL.

After spending time with the Chicago Bears in 2015, Cartwright was added to the roster of the Orlando Predators in 2016 for his rookie season. He attended Northern Arizona University where he recorded 2,809 yards with 23 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

“We are thrilled to add these two young AFL players to our roster,” said head coach Omarr Smith. “LaQuan Williams is a local player that has the talent to be a force to be reckoned with. Chase Cartwright is a highly competitive quarterback and has the traits to be a future star in this league. He has a talented arm, good technique and fundamentals, and more importantly he is a good decision maker.”