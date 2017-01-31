Best Low Carb Dishes In Baltimore

By Joel Furches The holidays can be brutal on your diet and weight, and it’s likely to leave you feeling down when all the festivities are over. How is it possible to switch from two months of feasting to something that will bring that weight back down? Fortunately, there is a proven diet out there than can help drop that weight fairly quickly without abandoning eating out or giving up food with flavor. The Low Carb diet allows you to eat delicious meat dishes and any kind of side that isn’t starchy or full of carbs. Here are some dishes at quality dining establishments that you might consider when you head out to eat.

Nando’s Peri-Peri

421 W. Baltimore St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

(443) 681-3675

www.nandosperiperi.com 421 W. Baltimore St.Baltimore, MD 21201(443) 681-3675 Peri-Peri Chicken is a Portuguese delicacy which is marinated for 24 hours in the signature peri-peri sauce and then flame grilled in a time honored fashion which will leave it the perfect texture, juiciness and flavor. It is a dish with no carbs, because it is pure meat, and you can only find this dish at one location locally. It is the signature dish of Nando’s Peri-Peri in Baltimore. Swing on into Nando’s and let them know how spicy you want your chicken to taste. Flavors range from plain to extra hot. The chicken is blasted to the flavor you choose, and while you wait, be sure to check out the variety of sauces and dressings you want to try with your chicken.

Sammy’s Trattoria

1200 N. Charles St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

(410) 837-9999

www.sammystrattoria.com 1200 N. Charles St.Baltimore, MD 21201(410) 837-9999 Little Italy is home to some of the finest Italian food outside of Italy itself. But in the heart of Baltimore, there is a restaurant which can compete with anything you find in Little Italy: Sammy’s Trattoria. Sammy’s serves up plenty of foods which are loaded with carbs because of the pasta they contain, however for lovers of Italian food who want to keep the carbs low, Sammy’s has you covered with some tasty, low carb dishes. If you come into Sammy’s looking to stick to your diet, try starting off the meal with the sausage and broccoli rabe appetizer. This succulent starter takes prime Italian sausage and cooks it up among fresh broccoli rabe, mingling in the flavors of olive oil and garlic. Once you’ve polished off your appetizer, chow down with the Hanna’s Norwegian Salmon entree. This lemon and roasted garlic delicacy is topped with shrimp in a delicious lemon and white wine sauce.

China House

2233 Eastern Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21231

(410) 522-3456

www.chinahousebaltimore.com 2233 Eastern Ave.Baltimore, MD 21231(410) 522-3456 If you go by looks alone, China House appears to be just a snug little Chinese takeout, and in many respects, that’s exactly what it is. However, it has set itself above similar establishments in the aspects that matter: service and food quality. Not only does China House do takeout, but it also delivers. Larger orders are rewarded with extras that the carryout throws in for each customer. The food is well-prepared and delicious, and the service is routinely friendly and efficient. Now Chinese food is not renown for complimenting anyone’s particular diet. It tends to be heavy on rice or noodles, both of which have a high carb count. But at China House, if you order the chicken or pork egg foo young, you’ll be rewarded with a satisfying and flavorful Chinese meal, and none of the accompanying carbs. Related: Best Vegan Friendly Restaurants In Baltimore

Mo’s Fisherman’s Wharf

219 S. President St.

Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 837-8600

www.mosseafood.com 219 S. President St.Baltimore, MD 21202(410) 837-8600 Mo’s is known by locals for its huge and flavorful crab cakes, its friendly service and its large portion servings. You can eat a number of seafoods without piling on the carbs, but Mo’s keeps a specific item on the menu just for the low carb enthusiasts. When you come in, order the tomato stack. This lite food item keeps it delicious by piling tomatoes with a generous portion of feta cheese, and topping the whole thing off with a signature dill vinaigrette.