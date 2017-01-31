Best Low Carb Dishes In Baltimore

The holidays can be brutal on your diet and weight, and it’s likely to leave you feeling down when all the festivities are over. How is it possible to switch from two months of feasting to something that will bring that weight back down? Fortunately, there is a proven diet out there than can help drop that weight fairly quickly without abandoning eating out or giving up food with flavor. The Low Carb diet allows you to eat delicious meat dishes and any kind of side that isn’t starchy or full of carbs. Here are some dishes at quality dining establishments that you might consider when you head out to eat.
421 W. Baltimore St.
Baltimore, MD 21201
(443) 681-3675
www.nandosperiperi.com
Peri-Peri Chicken is a Portuguese delicacy which is marinated for 24 hours in the signature peri-peri sauce and then flame grilled in a time honored fashion which will leave it the perfect texture, juiciness and flavor. It is a dish with no carbs, because it is pure meat, and you can only find this dish at one location locally. It is the signature dish of Nando’s Peri-Peri in Baltimore. Swing on into Nando’s and let them know how spicy you want your chicken to taste. Flavors range from plain to extra hot. The chicken is blasted to the flavor you choose, and while you wait, be sure to check out the variety of sauces and dressings you want to try with your chicken.
1200 N. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD 21201
(410) 837-9999
www.sammystrattoria.com
Little Italy is home to some of the finest Italian food outside of Italy itself. But in the heart of Baltimore, there is a restaurant which can compete with anything you find in Little Italy: Sammy’s Trattoria. Sammy’s serves up plenty of foods which are loaded with carbs because of the pasta they contain, however for lovers of Italian food who want to keep the carbs low, Sammy’s has you covered with some tasty, low carb dishes.
If you come into Sammy’s looking to stick to your diet, try starting off the meal with the sausage and broccoli rabe appetizer. This succulent starter takes prime Italian sausage and cooks it up among fresh broccoli rabe, mingling in the flavors of olive oil and garlic. Once you’ve polished off your appetizer, chow down with the Hanna’s Norwegian Salmon entree. This lemon and roasted garlic delicacy is topped with shrimp in a delicious lemon and white wine sauce.
2233 Eastern Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21231
(410) 522-3456
www.chinahousebaltimore.com
If you go by looks alone, China House appears to be just a snug little Chinese takeout, and in many respects, that’s exactly what it is. However, it has set itself above similar establishments in the aspects that matter: service and food quality. Not only does China House do takeout, but it also delivers. Larger orders are rewarded with extras that the carryout throws in for each customer. The food is well-prepared and delicious, and the service is routinely friendly and efficient. Now Chinese food is not renown for complimenting anyone’s particular diet. It tends to be heavy on rice or noodles, both of which have a high carb count. But at China House, if you order the chicken or pork egg foo young, you’ll be rewarded with a satisfying and flavorful Chinese meal, and none of the accompanying carbs.
219 S. President St.
Baltimore, MD 21202
(410) 837-8600
www.mosseafood.com
Mo’s is known by locals for its huge and flavorful crab cakes, its friendly service and its large portion servings. You can eat a number of seafoods without piling on the carbs, but Mo’s keeps a specific item on the menu just for the low carb enthusiasts. When you come in, order the tomato stack. This lite food item keeps it delicious by piling tomatoes with a generous portion of feta cheese, and topping the whole thing off with a signature dill vinaigrette.
1100 E. Fort Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21230
(410) 576-9294
www.locustpointsteamers.com
L.P. Steamers is one of a number of restaurants in Maryland who capitalize on the state’s signature dish: steamed crabs. But Steamer’s is not a one-trick pony. Though people flock to Steamers for the crabs, the restaurant turns out all manner of seafood and does so in a style that sets it apart. For low carb enthusiasts, we recommend the steamed shrimp. Served in huge portions, you can stuff yourself to the gills with the delicious shrimp meat and walk away feeling guiltless, because there is not a carb to be found.