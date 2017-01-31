Big Changes Coming To Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have always been invested in the best interest of their fans, and now they’re investing even more…$120 million to be exact.

The Ravens will be using their recently increased budget to enhance a few more stadium upgrades that should be completed before the 2019 season.

Some of the improvements include:

Bigger Screens

Each new board will add 1,600 square feet of new video, statistics and scores in the open upper corners. Screens will be 45% larger (7,400 sq. ft vs 3,300 sq. ft) than the current boards and will feature “state of the art” technology for better video quality.

New Kitchen

Primary kitchen facilities will be expanded and upgraded to provide better food quality throughout the stadium.

Escalators

Escalators will be added to the Northwest and Southeast corners for all of the fans that need to travel to the upper 500 levels.

Club Level

Updates to the club level include new finishes, re-designed concessions and additional video elements in the lounges.

The Ravens last enhanced the stadium with advanced Wi-Fi capabilities for fan use, redesigned concession stands, concourse upgrades and LED board advances in 2013.