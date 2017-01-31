Big Changes Coming To Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium

January 31, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium, NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have always been invested in the best interest of their fans, and now they’re investing even more…$120 million to be exact.

The Ravens will be using their recently increased budget to enhance a few more stadium upgrades that should be completed before the 2019 season.

RELATED: Ravens, State Budget $144M for Stadium Improvements

Some of the improvements include:

Bigger Screens
Each new board will add 1,600 square feet of new video, statistics and scores in the open upper corners. Screens will be 45% larger (7,400 sq. ft vs 3,300 sq. ft) than the current boards and will feature “state of the art” technology for better video quality.

New Kitchen
Primary kitchen facilities will be expanded and upgraded to provide better food quality throughout the stadium.

Escalators
Escalators will be added to the Northwest and Southeast corners for all of the fans that need to travel to the upper 500 levels.

Club Level
Updates to the club level include new finishes, re-designed concessions and additional video elements in the lounges.

The Ravens last enhanced the stadium with advanced Wi-Fi capabilities for fan use, redesigned concession stands, concourse upgrades and LED board advances in 2013.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia