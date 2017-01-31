Florida Man Charged for Multi-Car Crash that Halted Traffic on Belair Road

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police have charge a Florida man for a multi-vehicle crash that shut down Belair Road for hours Friday afternoon.
Around 5 p.m., a car-carrier tractor-trailer collided with 14 cars in the 1700 block of Belair Road, near Plaza Ford.
The commercial vehicle, driven by David Anthony Kebreau of Davie, Florida, was traveling southbound on Route 1 when for an unknown reason it crossed over into the northbound lanes striking several passenger vehicles. Traffic was also brought to a complete stop.
14 cars were involved, excluding the tractor trailer, and seven individuals were taken to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Belair Road was closed for 3 and 1/2 hours.
Speed and alcohol were not a factor in the collision, according to police.
