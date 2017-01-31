Maryland Democrats Outline “Defense” Against Trump Policies

January 31, 2017 2:15 PM
BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Maryland are outlining initiatives to help the state respond to actions taken by President Donald Trump and a Republican-led Congress against health care reform and other potential federal actions that could hurt the state.

Democratic leadership was joined by Attorney General Brian Frosh to talk about the package of legislation Tuesday.

Democrats say Maryland is at risk of losing billions of dollars in federal aid over the next four years if health care reform is repealed.

Members of the Senate and House Democratic caucuses routinely gather early in the state’s 90-day legislative session to outline legislation their members will be pushing for this session. This year’s gathering was different for its emphasis on concerns about potential action by the federal government.

