Maryland House Votes To Override Renewable Energy Bill Veto

January 31, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Maryland House, Veto

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates has voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill to boost the state’s renewable energy standards.

The House voted 88-51 Tuesday for the override. The Senate is scheduled to vote on the Republican governor’s veto Thursday. Last year, the Democrat-controlled Senate passed the bill 32-14, a margin above the 29 votes, or three-fifths, needed.

The measure would increase requirements to use energy sources like wind and solar to 25 percent by 2020. The state’s renewable energy standard goal now is 20 percent by 2022.

Supporters say the bill will help the environment and increase jobs in renewable energy. But opponents say the bill will pass costs along to consumers on the electric bills. Hogan called it a “sunshine and wind tax.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

