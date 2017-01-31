Md. Auto Safety Advocate Honored For Work After Daughter’s Death

January 31, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: General Motors

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland woman is being honored by a national highway safety group for her advocacy work after her daughter died in a crash linked to a faulty ignition switch in a General Motors car.

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety is presenting the inaugural Clarence M. Ditlow III Safety Champion Award on Tuesday night in Washington to Laura Christian of Harwood. The award is named for the former executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, who died in November.

Christian’s daughter Amber Rose died in 2005 from injuries linked to a faulty ignition switch in a Chevrolet Cobalt. GM began recalling vehicles with the problem in 2014. The company has paid nearly $600 million to settle 399 claims made to a fund it established.

