Police: Manager Let Heroin Dealers Operate In Md. Hotel

January 31, 2017 2:26 PM
Filed Under: Heroin arrests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The manager of a Courtyard Inn Motel was arrested as part of a months long investigation into accusations that she was letting heroin dealers operate out of the hotel.

Police served a search warrant on January 19, at the Courtyard Inn Motel located in the 6300 block of Church Hill Rd., in Chestertown.

35-year-old Lindsey Ann McGinnes was detained, and police say a search of her room turned up 27.2 grams of suspected heroin and 4 Adderall pills.

McGinnes and her boyfriend, Michael Dwayne Tate, were arrested. Police say they both had previous criminal history on drug charges.

McGinnes faces charges of possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance for allowing heroin dealers to operate from the motel.

Tate was charged with the possession of heroin and the possession of paraphernalia.

During their five month investigation, the Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force reports officers recovered drugs multiple times after stopping vehicles that had just left the Courtyard Inn Motel.

