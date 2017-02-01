2 Arrested After Nearly $5K In Heroin Found In Stolen Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men who police say fled from officers – in a vehicle and on foot – are now behind bars on a number of charges after police report finding nearly $5,000 worth of heroin in a stolen vehicle they were in.

Police say the incident started just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when an officer saw a suspicious vehicle at the Days Inn, located in the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway, in Glen Burnie.

When the officer checked the vehicle’s registration, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen in Baltimore.

The driver then fled, but the vehicle stopped working a short time later after being involved in several wrecks.

The two inside the vehicle then fled on foot, but were taken into custody.

When authorities searched the vehicle, they report finding 485 capsules of suspected heroin (street value of $4,850), 57 vials of suspected crack cocaine (street value of $1,140), and a stolen handgun.

Kareem Omar Sprailey and Sidney Lamon Joyner Jr. faces a number of drug, theft, and weapons charges in connection with this case.

