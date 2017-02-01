Baltimore Art Students Take Part In Eye-Opening Trip To Ghana

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Part of any good education is to take field trips to experience things that are not available in the classroom.

The School for the Arts took a field trip that took 16 students to the other side of the globe, getting to take in views of Ghana in Africa.

They were on a week-long immersion into a vastly different culture with an opportunity to see how artists with few resources adapt and thrive.

Wednesday was their first day back in Baltimore after artists from a third world country, taught these art students that art transcends culture, race, and country.

“We are building global citizens, so people who are going to take this experience with them for the rest of their lives,” said Abagail Tawiah.

The Ghanaians inspired the students, who learned art comes from the inside. Being from a rich country is nice, but not necessary to create.

“These folks don’t have the physical resources that we think we need and yet they seem very happy to get started on large projects,” said school director Dr. Chris Ford.

The students had a week that opened eyes and opened hearts.

“It didn’t matter that they were Ghanaians,” said Tawiah. “We understood it as Americans, and it was beautiful.”

The trip was made possible by a single donor. If more funding becomes available, the school would like to take additional international field trips.

