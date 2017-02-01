Family Who Lost 6 Children in Fire Continues to Ask for Support

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore family who lost six children in a house fire in northeast Baltimore last month continues to ask for support.

A trust fund has been set up for the Malone family for those who would like to make donations. It is being managed by the Morgan Stanely firm.

The family released a statement for those who’d like to donate:

The Malone family continues to be so grateful for the outpouring of love and support that they have received. An important step in helping the family move forward is the creation of The Malone Family Trust, a trust to benefit the Malone family’s long-term needs, including medical and housing. The Trust assets will be professionally managed by the financial services firm Morgan Stanley. To send a donation to the Trust, please mail a check to: The Malone Family Trust c/o The Jeffrey Group at Morgan Stanley 650 S Exeter St Suite 1100 Baltimore, MD 21202 Donations may still also be sent to Ascension Church for the benefit of the Malone’s, however, please note that the donations through the Church that are designated to the Malone Family are not tax-deductible: Ascension Church 4603 Poplar Avenue Baltimore, MD 21227 Please put “Malone Family” in the memo line of the check

Any questions regarding the Trust can be emailed to malonefamilytrust@gmail.com.

The main email, lovethemalones@gmail.com, is still to be used for well wishes, photos, and ecard donations.

Other emails have been established to facilitate the dissemination and organization of information including:

lovethemalonesfundraisers@gmail.com for any restaurant or group interested in raising funds for the Malone family. The main contact is Kelly Reichardt.

lovethemalonescontact@gmail.com for churches, schools, and basic questions about overall operations as well as gift card pickup information. The main contact is Stephanie Smith.

There are currently a number of upcoming fundraiser and collection opportunities including but not limited to:

Ellicott Mills Brewing Company on February 26, 2017, from 11:30am-9:00pm. 20% of total sales will be donated to the family.

The Outback Steakhouse and Red Robin are also working on fundraisers for the family and we will publicize those as they are finalized.

Bull Roast to benefit the family April 29, 2017

The GoFundMe Campaign continues to accept donations for the family.

Please continue to visit the Love for the Malones Facebook page for updates and we thank you for your continued support.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook