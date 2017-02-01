Keith Cavanaugh Breaks Down Maryland’s Recruiting Class On National Signing Day

February 1, 2017 8:43 AM
Keith Cavanaugh is the publisher, as well as the editor, and a contributor for the Terrapin Times.

Keith joined Ed and Rob to talk about National Signing Day and the kind of class the Terps will bring in for this season.

Keith started by talking about this Maryland recruiting class for football and what makes it so special saying “two thirds of this class were done before Coach Durkin had coached a game, will they finish number 10 when the day is over probably not but they’ll hang tough in the top 15 to 20 rankings…they got into some key areas like Florida, and were able to hang on a lot of their early enrollments.”

Keith also talked about the possibility for Maryland to flip a four star wide receiver recruit from Virginia Tech, and if they can this class would finish in the top 15. And finally Keith talked about Maryland’s strength of schedule being listed at number 2 in the country for next season.

