105.7 The Fan To Broadcast 12 Orioles Spring Training Games

February 2, 2017 1:27 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles and 105.7 The Fan, the flagship station of the Orioles Radio Network, are happy to announce that 12 Orioles Spring Training games will be broadcast in 2017.

The schedule begins with the home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, February 26, at 1:05 p.m. ET.

The broadcast schedule also features eight additional home games in Sarasota, including the March 7 game against Manny Machado and the Dominican Republic team as part of the World Baseball Classic exhibition schedule.

The final three broadcasts will feature 30-minute pre-game and post-game shows.

105.7 The Fan will again broadcast all 162 Orioles regular season games this season.

In addition to the Spring Training schedule, 105.7 The Fan will take the Norris & Long Show on the road to Sarasota between March 13 and March 17. Broadcasting live from Ed Smith Stadium from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, the show will provide fans with an all-access look inside Spring Training with a robust slate of guest interviews and Orioles analysis.

The “Hot Stove Show” on 105.7 The Fan will continue to air every Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. through February 23 live from Dempsey’s Brew Pub & Restaurant.

The complete schedule of Spring Training games to be carried live on 105.7 The Fan is below.

 

DATE                               OPPONENT                      TIME

Sunday, February 26              Pittsburgh Pirates                   1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1              Boston Red Sox                      1:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 2                  Minnesota Twins                     1:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 4                  at Tampa Bay Rays                 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7                    Dominican Republic (WBC)     1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 13                  Philadelphia Phillies               1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15            at Pittsburgh Pirates               1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21                 Toronto Blue Jays                    1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22            Tampa Bay Rays                     6:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 25                Minnesota Twins                     6:05 p.m.*

Sunday, March 26                   at Toronto Blue Jays               1:07 p.m.*

Monday, March 27                  Boston Red Sox                      1:05 p.m.*

* – Includes 30-minute pre- and post-game shows

 

