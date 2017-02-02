Critics: Keep Trump Silent In Disney World ‘Hall of Presidents’

February 2, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some critics of President Donald Trump are so adamant in their opposition that they don’t even want a fake version of him to speak.

An online petition was started last week, asking Walt Disney World to keep an animatronic Trump silent in its Hall of Presidents attraction.

The attraction has animatronic figures of all U.S. presidents. Recent incumbent presidents have recorded speeches for their animatronic doubles.

The Change.org petition says Trump ran a campaign filled with hateful speech and he doesn’t deserve to have a voice at a place like Disney World in Florida.

A Disney spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email and call seeking comment.

The Hall of Presidents temporarily closed earlier this month so the new animatronic president could be installed.

It reopens in June.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jonathan Brinkley says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Apparently blocking freedom of speech is a pretty standard tactic of the left.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia